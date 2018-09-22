Chair of War Studies Department at the U.S. Army War College to speak at Bridgewater College

Michael Neiberg, chair of war studies at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., will speak on “The Path to War: America and the First World War, 1914-1917,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

The program is part of the commemoration of the centennial of World War I — July 28, 1914, to Nov. 11, 1918 — and is free and open to the public.

Neiberg is provost, chair of war studies and professor of history in the Department of National Security at the U.S. Army War College. He previously taught at the U.S. Air Force Academy and served as co-director of the Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Neiberg’s published works focus on World War I and II, notably the American and French experiences. He is the author of numerous books, including The Path to War: How the First World War Created Modern America, Dance of the Furies: Europe and the Outbreak of World I, The Blood of Free Men: The Liberation of Paris, 1944 and Potsdam: The End of World War II and the Remaking of Europe.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.

