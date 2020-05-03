Central Virginia small businesses shifting operations online during COVID-19 lockdown

Published Sunday, May. 3, 2020, 9:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Businesses are being forced to rethink how they connect with customers. Increasingly, that means going digital – even for those businesses who haven’t consistently prioritized their web or social media efforts in the past.

“Innovation and resiliency define our impressive business community,” said Rebecca Haydock, the new director of the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. “Our businesses are taking advantage of the tools, training, and resources offered to make those transitions more effective.”

One local firm is sharing years of expertise to help other businesses; full-service advertising and marketing firm, The Fellows Group. Owner and Charlottesville resident Dan Fellows and his partner with Madison Avenue roots, Elizabeth Vagnoni, answered the call when Haydock asked for their help to advise businesses for success online.

“COVID-19 has changed the way business works,” Fellows said. “Marketing strategy that includes face-to-face sales, event attendance, and sponsorships will have to change. We are finding many business owners are not prepared. Location, location, location is no longer just a street address, it now includes your internet address.”

Organized by CVSBDC and co-hosted with the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council and Community Investment Collaborative, Fellows and Vagnoni have been tapped as subject matter experts for two upcoming webinars. Both will feature a full range of tactics to help entrepreneurs build effective online strategies.

These one-hour webinars are free and open to anyone interested in the topic, though targeted specifically for retail and service businesses, respectively:

Wed, May 6, 10-11:00am: Boost Your Biz Online: Retail – targeted at retail businesses

Wed, May 13,, 10-11:00am: Boost Your Biz Online: Service – targeted at service businesses

Both webinars will be moderated by CVSBDC’s new online communication strategy counselor, Gregory Dorazio.

Though there is no cost to participants, pre-registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6XOthbjSQSGl-GJpwrya3w cvsbdc.org/small-business-development-center/training-events.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments