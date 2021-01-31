Central Virginia roads snow-covered: VDOT advises against non-essential travel

Snow is falling steadily across central and western Virginia, and VDOT is recommending delaying non-essential travel since the steady snow will make travel hazardous through the morning hours.

Snow may be heavy at times and impair visibility. Freezing rain may be an additional hazard this afternoon in some areas. Drivers who must travel during the day Sunday should plan extra travel time and drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing the distance between their vehicle and others on the road.

Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and I-66 in Fauquier County are in moderate condition at this hour, with much of the road covered with snow and slush. Primary and secondary roads across the district’s nine counties, Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier,

Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties are also snow-covered and driving is hazardous.

VDOT crews are treating the interstates and primary highways and plowing as the snow accumulates to about two inches. Once the snow has stopped and interstates and primary highways are in good condition crews will shift to the secondary routes and neighborhood streets.

Additional winter storm information

Check road conditions before starting a trip: Call 511, visit 511virginia.org or download the free 511Virginia mobile app to see real-time road conditions around the state, and view traffic cameras. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Crews begin to plow state-maintained roads once 2 inches of snow has accumulated. Once plowing is underway in a geographic area, VDOT will activate its online snow plow tracker map at org. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows are equipped with Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.

Residents can help by parking vehicles in driveways or as far onto the road shoulder as they can. This provides the most space for snowplows to completely remove snow from the travel lanes on passes through a neighborhood.

VDOT Customer Service Center

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

