Central Virginia residents join ranks of Virginia State Police

Numerous area residents will be among the 80 new Virginia State Police troopers being presented their diplomas during commencement exercises on Friday.

The 129th Basic Session celebrates its graduation Friday at the state police Academy in North Chesterfield County. During the trainees’ 30-week tenure at the VSP Academy, they received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms. The new Virginia State Police troopers will report to their respective VSP Division Headquarters to begin the final phase of their training the first of next week.

Trooper Dylan J. Bodek, 22, of Shipman, Va., is a graduate of Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security. The Nelson County native begins his career with VSP on patrol in VSP’s Chesapeake Division in Brunswick County.

Augusta County native, William W. Sedr III, 31, of Staunton, will report next week to the Department’s Chesapeake Division for his duty post in Greensville County.

Three Madison Heights natives are among the new 129th Basic Session troopers to graduate Friday:

Trooper Makellah T. Mann, 22, is a graduate of Lynchburg College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminology. Her first patrol assignment is in Brunswick County, which is within the VSP Chesapeake Division.

Trooper Gabriel T. Mason, 27, joins VSP after serving two years with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Mason is a graduate of Miller-Motte College in Lynchburg where he graduated with an associate’s degree. Mason reports for duty next week in VSP’s Appomattox Division for patrol in Appomattox County.

Trooper Logan G. Pingley, 24, is a graduate of Wingate University in Wingate, N.C., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Pingley’s first patrol assignment with VSP will be in Albemarle County, which is within the Department’s Appomattox Division.

Another three graduates of the 129th Basic Session are from the City of Lynchburg:

Trooper Raul J.M. Diaz, 27, is headed to Northern Virginia’s Prince William County for his first patrol assignment. Diaz earned his associate’s degree from Broward College in Florida. Prior to joining VSP, he served five years with the U.S. Army and served in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Trooper Tyler A. Schurr, 23, is a graduate of Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Schurr reports to duty next week in the VSP Appomattox Division on patrol in Albemarle County.

Trooper Richard W. Stauss, 29, is an Illinois native who will be relocating from Lynchburg to Augusta County for his first patrol assignment. Stauss is a graduate of Liberty University with a degree in International Relations: Strategic Intelligence.

From Campbell County are Trooper Jordan B. Noyes and Trooper Benjamin J. Uttley. Noyes, 28, of Gladys, served 2.5 years with the Altavista Police Department before joining VSP. He is a graduate of Central Virginia Community College. Noyes begins his career in Northern Virginia with his first patrol assignment in Prince William County. Uttley, 21, of Rustburg, returns home to Campbell County for his first patrol assignment with VSP.

Halifax County native, Trooper Collin G. Kashmer, will report to Northern Virginia for his first patrol assignment in Springfield. The 22-year-old is a graduate of Lynchburg College.

Trooper Ryan A. Vaughan, 23, of Appomattox, reports to duty next week in the Department’s Chesapeake Division. His first patrol assignment is in Brunswick County.

As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for the positions of trooper. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office at www.vsp.virginia.gov.

