Central Virginia: Black ice possible tonight, early Wednesday

Published Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, 4:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VDOT battled heavy snow bands in Central Virginia Tuesday afternoon as the first winter storm of the year moved through the region.

Most main roads, including Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and I-66 in Fauquier, are wet with isolated slushy patches. Secondary roads including neighborhood streets range from slushy to snow covered but crews are making progress.

VDOT and contract teams will continue working overnight to make all roads passable.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight Tuesday. Any moisture left on the road has the potential to refreeze into black ice.

Anyone who must travel overnight or early Wednesday is encouraged to use caution and to drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance. Drivers are reminded to use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions and to clear all of the snow from their vehicle — including the roof — before traveling.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Related