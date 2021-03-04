Central Valley Habitat for Humanity receives $450K grant to build houses in Harrisonburg, Rockingham

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has received a $450,000 forgivable loan from Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for its Avenue to Family Housing project.

The Avenue to Family Housing project will build three duplexes for a total of six units on two separate sites in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Four of these units will be developed using the funds from the ASNH grant on Virginia Avenue in Harrisonburg, and a fifth unit will be developed using these funds in the Brentwood subdivision located in Rockingham County.

Roads, curbs, sidewalks, and water and sewer infrastructure have been established at both sites.

Families will participate in seminars that prepare them for first-time homeownership and contribute to the construction of their homes, performing 200 hours of “sweat equity.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create housing challenges in our Commonwealth and across the country, we are pleased to deploy this funding to support Virginians who are most in need,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “The Affordable Special Needs Housing program is a valuable resource for increasing the availability of safe, affordable, and sustainable housing for low-income Virginians, particularly those with special needs. With this round of funding, we will advance projects that strengthen our communities and help ensure every Virginia resident has the opportunity to build a healthy, productive life in our Commonwealth.”

With the loan money from DHCD the affiliate is targeting being able to finish the five homes in the next 18 months.

This will allow them to place five local, low-income families in their homes by mid 2022.

“This funding will allow us to place five families that have already been through the application process,” Central Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director David Wenger said. “Just as importantly, it will allow us to begin planning our next home builds so that we can continue to address the ongoing need for affordable housing in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.”

