Central Shenandoah Health District weekly free COVID-19 testing schedule

Published Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 9:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.

There are different testing options available to the community; testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact as well as testing for the general public.

Testing for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case

Tuesday, Dec. 8, Waynesboro | Kate Collins Middle School, 9:00a- 12:00p

Wednesday, Dec. 9, Verona | Augusta County Government Center- 9:00a-12:00p

Thursday, Dec. 10, Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Dispatch- 10:00a-12:00p

Friday, Dec. 11, Penn Laird | Rockingham Park at the Crossroads- 7:30a-10:30a. Registration required, call your local health department by 2:00p on 12/10 to register

Testing for the general public, anyone 17 years old and up

The Health District is now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, Harrisonburg | JMU University Park- 2:00p-6:00p

Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.

Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Related

Comments