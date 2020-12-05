Central Shenandoah Health District weekly free COVID-19 testing schedule
The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.
There are different testing options available to the community; testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact as well as testing for the general public.
Testing for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, Waynesboro | Kate Collins Middle School, 9:00a- 12:00p
- Wednesday, Dec. 9, Verona | Augusta County Government Center- 9:00a-12:00p
- Thursday, Dec. 10, Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Dispatch- 10:00a-12:00p
- Friday, Dec. 11, Penn Laird | Rockingham Park at the Crossroads- 7:30a-10:30a. Registration required, call your local health department by 2:00p on 12/10 to register
Testing for the general public, anyone 17 years old and up
The Health District is now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required.
- Wednesday, Dec. 9, Harrisonburg | JMU University Park- 2:00p-6:00p
Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.
Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at www.doineedacovid19test.com.