Central Shenandoah Health District to begin COVID boosters

Published Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, 8:12 pm

The Central Shenandoah Health District will begin to offer third dose booster shots of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals effective immediately in accordance with FDA and CDC guidance.

These shots will be available at all CSHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics that offer mRNA vaccines.

This third dose booster shot is available to persons who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Talk to your doctor to see if you qualify for the third shot booster. Proof of a medical condition causing immunocompromised status is not required to be provided by the patient.

At this time, CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population or the general public. Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not recommended to receive any additional doses of the same vaccine or mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “We are looking forward to providing additional doses to those who are immunocompromised at our clinics throughout the district, and continuing to provide opportunities for those who remain unvaccinated to get their shot.”

The third dose should be distributed at least 28 days after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine. Third doses should be the same manufacturer as the first two doses when possible, though this is not required if the primary series is not available. CSHD has multiple options for Moderna and Pfizer clinics, and expects patients will be able to schedule the appropriate appointment for the correct vaccine. Please contact your healthcare provider regarding their process and timeline for administering third dose mRNA vaccines to eligible persons.

To sign up for the third dose booster at a CSHD clinic, visit vaccineappointments.virginia.gov. Individuals may also call their local health department to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

CSHD encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.