Central Shenandoah Health District shutting down COVID-19 hotline

The Central Shenandoah Health District will discontinue its regional COVID-19 hotline on Aug. 31, shifting resources from the hotline to contact tracing and investigatory efforts.

“As the pandemic continues, we have responded to many different and evolving community needs. We’ve established multiple ways to provide public information and education regarding COVID-19. This was the initial purpose for the hotline,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director for the Central Shenandoah Health District and acting director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The Virginia Department of Health continues to operate a statewide hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343), which serves residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Local health departments continue to provide resources for services and information.

Contact information for local health departments is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov.

Health district employees currently staffing the hotline will shift to case investigation and contact tracing efforts.

“This is particularly important as students return to school, in local K-12 school divisions, institutions of higher education and all our public and private schools at every level,” Kornegay said.

