Central Shenandoah Health District moving to Phase 2 on COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday

The Central Shenandoah Health District will expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts to all individuals age 16 and over beginning on Friday.

The decision to move to Phase 2 was made based on current demand and increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccine. “We are thrilled to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the general population age 16 and up ahead of schedule,” said CSHD Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. “Though we are in Phase 2, we will continue to prioritize vaccine opportunities for those individuals in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c.”

Everyone interested in receiving a vaccination should pre-register or update their pre-registration record at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). “CSHD will continue to use the Virginia COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration database to invite pre-registered CSHD residents and workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phases 1a, 1b, 1c and Phase 2. So it is important that everyone pre-registers as soon as they are able to,” explained Dr. Kornegay.

Aside from inviting pre-registered individuals to clinics, CSHD will also continue to post unfilled vaccine appointment slots on the CSHD website (www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-appointments/).

Currently, CSHD is not accepting walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinics. You must have a scheduled appointment in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any health district clinic.

According to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, approximately 155,430 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Central Shenandoah Health District and approximately 65,000 people have been fully vaccinated to date.

It is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention. Continue to protect yourself and others by using all of the tools in our public health toolbox: wear a mask, social distance, practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette and follow quarantine and isolation protocols if exposed to COVID-19.

Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website (www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/#general19) and the CDC’s website. (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html).

