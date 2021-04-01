Central Shenandoah Health District expanding COVID-19 vaccination to Phase 1c

The Central Shenandoah Health District will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include persons in Phase 1c beginning on Friday.

Essential workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1c include: water, wastewater, and waste/recycling removal; energy; housing and construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education (faculty and staff); finance; information technology & communication; media; legal services; public safety (including engineers); other public health workers; and barbers, stylists/hairdressers.

For more information about who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1c, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

CSHD urges all essential workers in Phase 1c to pre-register as soon as possible for the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting the vaccinate.virginia.gov website or calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Anyone who has not already pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine and is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1a and Phase 1b should also do so.

According to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, approximately 141,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the CSHD, and approximately 57,200 people have been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, March 30, the health district celebrated more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through health district vaccine efforts.

The decision to move to Phase 1c comes as Virginia continues to see vaccine supplies increase week over week.

“While we are seeing vaccine supplies increase, we recognize that many in our community are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but experience barriers to pre-registering and/or registering for a clinic appointment,” said CSHD Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. “The health district is committed to working with healthcare partners, local government, and community organizations to find creative ways to address these barriers and make sure that the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible to all.”

CSHD will continue to prioritize vaccinations for communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and those who are most vulnerable to severe illness or death in Phase 1a and Phase 1b.

You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

