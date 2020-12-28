Central Shenandoah Health District begins closed POD COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Central Shenandoah Health District began conducting closed point of dispensing COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Dec. 21 specifically for Phase 1a priority groups.

These are the first who are eligible to receive the vaccine, and include health system personnel with direct contact or a high risk of contact with COVID-positive patients.

Phase 1a includes emergency medical services, health care workers in dialysis units, health care workers in jail settings and residential care facility staff. Phase 1a also includes long-term care residents and staff that are being vaccinated through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreen’s.

Phase 1a hospital-based health care workers and practices that are part of a hospital-based system will be receiving their vaccines through the health care systems in which they work.

In addition to these priority groups, health care workers in other settings are also part of the “Phase 1a” group, including home health and hospice workers, ambulatory surgery centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, patient facing public health workers, community services boards, primary care and dental practices, among others.

CSHD will be working with these facilities and with other community partners to plan for vaccine POD’s to reach these groups over the coming weeks.

Vaccination planning teams are reaching out to health care providers in the health district. Phase 1a health care providers who have questions regarding the vaccine distribution can contact the district via email at cshd_esf8@vdh.virginia.gov.

Vaccine supplies are allocated weekly, and priority groups are designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

VDH works to identify and vaccinate everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine, in order of the priority groups.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccine, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine and www.cdc.gov.

