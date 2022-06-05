Central Michigan edges Liberty 3-2, to eliminate Flames from regional

Central Michigan first baseman Danny Wuestenfeld’s two-out single in the 12th inning gave the Chippewas a 3-2 walk-off win to eliminate the Liberty Flames from the 2022 NCAA Gainesville Regional Saturday at Condron Family Ballpark.

A pitchers’ duel throughout, Liberty battled back to tie the game twice, once at 1-1 in the sixth inning and once at 2-2 in the eighth, in the contest to send the game into extra innings.

Liberty pitchers Joe Adametz III and Mason Fluharty combined to allow two runs on five hits over the first 11 innings.

Central Michigan pitchers Jordan Patty and Adam Mrakitsch matched the Flames’ duo, giving up two runs on five hits over 12 innings.

First baseman Logan Mathieu had Liberty’s lone RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Flames left fielder Three Hillier had two hits and scored a run, while catcher Gray Betts recorded two hits also.

Liberty finishes its season with a 37-23 overall. Central Michigan moves to 43-18 and moves on to face the loser of tonight’s game between regional host Florida and Oklahoma.

