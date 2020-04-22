Celebrating Virginia NRCS conservation volunteers on Earth Day

Published Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020, 6:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is celebrating National Volunteer Week by thanking and honoring its statewide network of Earth Team volunteers for their service to conservation.

Earth Team is a program that allows NRCS to stretch available resources by partnering volunteers with employees to provide a wide range of services to private landowners and the public. These services can include conservation technical assistance, office support and teaching and generating awareness about conservation through community projects.

“The Earth Team has been growing volunteers for 35 years now, and we’re all reaping the benefits,” said State Conservationist Jack Bricker. “Whether they donate a year, a month or a lifetime to conservation, this cadre is improving the environment for today and tomorrow. This past fiscal year, more than 1,800 Virginians donated about 16,000 hours working alongside NRCS staff to provide resources to farmers and landowners.”

Created in 1985, the Earth Team offers many opportunities to individuals 14 and older who are interested in volunteering to improve the nation’s natural resources.

Learn more about Virginia’s program by visiting the NRCS website.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments