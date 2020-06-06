Celebrate Virginia dairy farmers during Dairy Month

Published Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020, 6:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Toast a glass of ice cold milk, a scoop of ice cream, a delicious slice of cheese or spoonful of your favorite yogurt to help celebrate Dairy Month in the Commonwealth.

June is National Dairy Month, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Virginia Dairymen’s Association encourage you to join in the celebration by enjoying your favorite dairy treat.

Dairy is Virginia’s third largest agricultural commodity with $284 million in farm cash receipts in 2018. There are about 75,000 dairy cows in the state with each dairy cow providing an average of 2,310 gallons of milk per year. The total amount of milk produced in the state amounted to 173 million gallons in 2019.

“Dairy products are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, including carbohydrates, protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamins A, D, B12, riboflavin and niacin. These nutrients play a vital role in reducing the risk of heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and osteoporosis,” said Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, VDACS Commissioner. “Join me in celebrating the more than 450 Virginia dairy farmers by enjoying your favorite dairy item.”

Milk is produced in many Virginia counties with the top five milk-producing counties being Rockingham, Pittsylvania, Augusta, Franklin and Washington.

“Virginia’s dairy farmers work year-round to produce delicious and nutritious dairy products. National dairy month is a celebration for the work that they do in producing the dairy products we all enjoy,” said Eric Paulson, Executive Secretary, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.

You can find Virginia dairy products at your local retailer, farmers market or by searching the www.VirginiaGrown.com website. Share pictures of your family and friends enjoying Virginia dairy products during dairy month on your social media platforms and use the hashtag #VaDairyMonth.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments