Celebrate the holidays with your local library
This holiday season is upon us, and the Augusta County Library is preparing for a variety of wonderful programs to celebrate this time of year.
Programs include activities at all six library locations, as well as activities for all different age groups. Here is a small sample of what’s coming up in December:
- Little Elves Makerspace, December 2, 4 PM, Churchville
- Merry, Merry Preschool Fun (Ages 3-5), December 4, 10:30 AM, Stuarts Draft
- Holiday Wreath Workshop (All Ages), December 7, 10 AM, Deerfield
- Yuletide Celebrations with Medieval Fantasies (All Ages), December 9, 5:30 PM, Churchville
- Deck Your Tree (Grades K-3), December 10, 4 PM, Stuarts Draft
- Cookies & Cocoa with Santa (Family Friendly) December 11, 4 PM, Craigsville
- Cookies & Crafts with Santa (All Ages), December 14, 10 AM, Fishersville
- Holiday Cookies (All Ages), December 14, 11 AM, Deerfield
All upcoming programs can be found on the Augusta County Library’s website: www.augustacountylibrary.org.
For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.
The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.
There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.