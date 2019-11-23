 

Celebrate the holidays with your local library

Published Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

Augusta County LibraryThis holiday season is upon us, and the Augusta County Library is preparing for a variety of wonderful programs to celebrate this time of year.

Programs include activities at all six library locations, as well as activities for all different age groups. Here is a small sample of what’s coming up in December:

  • Little Elves Makerspace, December 2, 4 PM, Churchville
  • Merry, Merry Preschool Fun (Ages 3-5), December 4, 10:30 AM, Stuarts Draft
  • Holiday Wreath Workshop (All Ages), December 7, 10 AM, Deerfield
  • Yuletide Celebrations with Medieval Fantasies (All Ages), December 9, 5:30 PM, Churchville
  • Deck Your Tree (Grades K-3), December 10, 4 PM, Stuarts Draft
  • Cookies & Cocoa with Santa (Family Friendly) December 11, 4 PM, Craigsville
  • Cookies & Crafts with Santa (All Ages), December 14, 10 AM, Fishersville
  • Holiday Cookies (All Ages), December 14, 11 AM, Deerfield

All upcoming programs can be found on the Augusta County Library’s website: www.augustacountylibrary.org.

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.

The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.

There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.



