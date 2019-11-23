Celebrate the holidays with your local library

This holiday season is upon us, and the Augusta County Library is preparing for a variety of wonderful programs to celebrate this time of year.

Programs include activities at all six library locations, as well as activities for all different age groups. Here is a small sample of what’s coming up in December:

Little Elves Makerspace, December 2, 4 PM, Churchville

Merry, Merry Preschool Fun (Ages 3-5), December 4, 10:30 AM, Stuarts Draft

Holiday Wreath Workshop (All Ages), December 7, 10 AM, Deerfield

Yuletide Celebrations with Medieval Fantasies (All Ages), December 9, 5:30 PM, Churchville

Deck Your Tree (Grades K-3), December 10, 4 PM, Stuarts Draft

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa (Family Friendly) December 11, 4 PM, Craigsville

Cookies & Crafts with Santa (All Ages), December 14, 10 AM, Fishersville

Holiday Cookies (All Ages), December 14, 11 AM, Deerfield

All upcoming programs can be found on the Augusta County Library’s website: www.augustacountylibrary.org.

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.

The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.

There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

