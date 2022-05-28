Celebrate National Trails Day at a Virginia State Park: Hiking, biking, more..

National Trails Day takes place on the first Saturday in June and recognizes all the incredible benefits federal, state and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature.

“Getting families together for an opportunity to bond and build stronger outdoor skills is really important and National Trails Day focuses on that connection while educating park visitors about the wide variety of services the trail systems offer,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said.

Trails provide access to waterways for canoeing and paddle trips, unique opportunities for birdwatching and learning land navigation as well as using the trails for hiking and biking.

Events are held at all 41 Virginia State Parks in order to promote awareness and to encourage people to discover their local trails.

“Virginia State Parks offer a range of programs to educate and connect with the local community that showcase the state’s scenic trails,” Sailor’s Creek Battlefield State Park Manager David Gunnells said. “We are offering guests an opportunity to give back to the park and help clean up the trails with a Park Ranger on June 4. National Trails Day is a perfect way to combine enjoying the outdoors while cleaning up the trails you love.”

National Trails Day is also an opportunity to thank the many volunteers, land agencies, trail developers, park employees and rangers for their help in developing and maintaining the trails.

Here are some events to consider:

Trails clean up at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield

Hike to the falls at Clinch River State Park in Saint Paul

Forestry trail hike at Chippokes State Park in Surry County

“Hike” a water trail at Widewater State Park in Stafford

Volunteer for litter patrol at Bear Creek Lake State Park in Cumberland

Tunnel and cave tours at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield

Hoover Mountain Bike Trail Maintenance at New River Trail State Park in Allisonia

Trail debris clean up at Staunton River State Park in Scottsburg

Check out an event at your local park.

American Hiking Society has more ways you can get involved.

