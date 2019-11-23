Celebrate A Christmas Past at Pamplin Park

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier steps back in time for the holidays on Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities and programs throughout the day.

Experience the holidays in 19th century style. Families will enjoy the opportunity for children to meet a ‘Thomas Nast’ Santa Claus including photo opportunities and the chance to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Thomas Nast is considered to be the “Father of the American Cartoon” and among his most notable works is his creation of the modern version of Santa Claus.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in a craft making activity where the finished holiday craft can be taken home or presented as a gift to a friend. Guests are invited to sign a holiday card for mailing to active duty soldiers serving abroad away from home and family for the holidays.

Everyone can step into the past with holiday trimmings and décor as the historic Tudor Hall is transformed into a mid-1800’s home for the holidays. Costumed interpreters will provide holiday specific programming throughout the day for this full immersion experience. As former U.S. President Calvin Coolidge said, “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”

Soldiers throughout time spent some holidays away from friends and family and Civil War soldiers did as well. Visitors will have the opportunity to see how soldiers decorated their quarters for the holidays and celebrated Christmas in the field while on campaign. Costumed interpreters will portray these soldiers and bring this special experience to life.

All activities are included with regular park admission and children ages 5 and under receive free admission.

