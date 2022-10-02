Menu
celebrate 15 years of charlottesville ballet with fundraiser on oct 15
Culture

Celebrate 15 years of Charlottesville Ballet with fundraiser on Oct. 15

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

beer and balletCelebrate the 15th anniversary season of Charlottesville Ballet at a “Beer & Ballet” fundraiser on Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Champion Brewing Company at 324 6th St. in Charlottesville.

Performances will take place at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The whole family is welcome, even the dog, for an evening of dance, local food and craft beer. A portion of proceeds from food and beverages will be donated to Charlottesville Ballet.

For more information, visit CharlottesvilleBallet.org/Beer-Ballet

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

