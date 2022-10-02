Celebrate 15 years of Charlottesville Ballet with fundraiser on Oct. 15

Celebrate the 15th anniversary season of Charlottesville Ballet at a “Beer & Ballet” fundraiser on Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Champion Brewing Company at 324 6th St. in Charlottesville.

Performances will take place at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The whole family is welcome, even the dog, for an evening of dance, local food and craft beer. A portion of proceeds from food and beverages will be donated to Charlottesville Ballet.

For more information, visit CharlottesvilleBallet.org/Beer-Ballet