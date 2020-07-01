Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park beginning to increase visitor services operations

Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park is increasing its visitor services operations.

Beginning last weekend, the park opened temporary visitor services operations at Morning Attack Trails trailhead (8739 Valley Pike, Middletown).

Park Rangers will staff this facility Wednesday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Monday/Tuesday) to answer questions and provide information, orientation to the park, its partners and resources, interpretive media and brochures, directions and offer other visitor services and assistance.

The Visitor Contact Station (7712 Main Street, Middletown) will remain closed. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Virtual tours of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, all of the time, so for people who are still home schooling or not traveling at this time check out:

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at nps.gov/cebeand social media channels.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

