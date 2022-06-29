CDC approves COVID-19 vaccines for ages 6 months to 5 years: The long wait is nearly over
This month, the FDA authorized Moderna and Frizer vaccines for the remaining age group of kids, meaning now that everyone in the United States over the age of six months can get vaccinated.
Locally, the rollout of appointments and clinics is currently underway with offices such as Augusta Pediatrics in Fishersville calling families who had previously expressed a desire in their kids under five to get the shot. Appointments through that particular office have already started to be scheduled for July.
The Center for Disease Control recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone six months and older and boosters for everyone over the age of five.
From the FDA:
- For the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) to include use of the vaccine in individuals 6 months through 17 years of age. The vaccine had been authorized for use in adults 18 years of age and older.
- For the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the FDA amended the EUA to include use of the vaccine in individuals 6 months through 4 years of age. The vaccine had been authorized for use in individuals 5 years of age and older.
“Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. on the FDA’s website. “Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data.”
Medical professionals suggest calling your pediatrician’s office to inquire as to when there will be appointments or clinics for the vaccines, with many children expected to get theirs in July.
Story by Roger Gonzalez