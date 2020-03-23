CBS Sports Network offers a UVA Basketball Takeover on Tuesday

CBS Sports Network is broadcasting classic NCAA Tournament games all week, and Tuesday is de facto UVA Basketball Tribute Night.

The network will air the final three games of the Cavaliers’ run to the 2019 NCAA championship beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern, with the broadcast of the UVA-Purdue Elite Eight matchup.

Then at 8 p.m., we get the UVA-Auburn national semifinal game from the Final Four.

And finally, at 10 p.m., it’s Virginia-Texas Tech for the 2019 national title.

These things never get old. Plus, we can relive them on social media together, without the pressure.

Extra added bonus: tune in tonight at 7 p.m. to see Duke end Virginia Tech’s 2019 tournament run in the Sweet Sixteen, and then at 9 p.m., you get to watch Michigan State knock Duke out of the Big Dance.

It’s always a good day when Duke and Virginia Tech lose, as you know.

Story by Chris Graham

