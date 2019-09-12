CBF opposes change to clean water rules
The EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today finalized the first step in their plan to repeal and replace the Waters of the United States Rule by finalizing the repeal of the 2015 Rule. Their replacement is expected later this year.
Following the repeal, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Vice President for Environmental Protection and Restoration Lisa Feldt issued this statement.
“These actions continue the Administration’s assault on clean water. The repeal ignores EPA’s own science and the lengthy and inclusive process that was used to develop the 2015 rule. And, unfortunately, we expect the Administration’s forthcoming replacement rule to go even further and remove federal protections from many waterways and wetlands that have been in place since the inception of the Clean Water Act. Maintaining the health of these waterways and wetlands is crucial to protecting downstream waters.
“The Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint is designed to put practices on the ground to restore water quality in local rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay. Removing wetland protections will make the Blueprint more difficult to achieve.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.