CBD: What is it?

Are you new to the world of marijuana and want to know what’s going on as well as what’s new? Have you heard all the rage about CBD but aren’t exactly sure what it is?

One product that has taken the marijuana market by storm and has become incredibly popular is CBD. This popularity has led many stores, both physical and online, such as Grasscity, to sell it and related products as well. CBD is known as the component in marijuana that doesn’t have any psychoactive properties and has great healing and health benefits. This is one of the factors that has made it incredibly attractive to all sorts of people, especially if they are trying to steer away from modern medicine.

Unfortunately, marijuana still has a bad stigma around it which ultimately gives CBD a bad reputation as well despite being practically all good and only being beneficial to those who choose to use it. If you are curious as to what CBD is and what it can do for you, here is everything you need to know about it.

What is CBD?

Most people, when they think about marijuana, they think about having a euphoric high and transporting to another world. However, so many people don’t know that marijuana is actually made up of a multitude of compounds called cannabinoids. The two most popular being THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, and CBD or Cannabidiol. THC is the compound that is responsible for the high, whereas CBD is the compound responsible for all of the healing and health benefits that people can get from marijuana.

CBD is non-psychoactive, therefore, it is a great way to make use of medicinal marijuana without experiencing any of the side effects and only getting the benefits such as pain and stress relief and reduced anxiety or depression to name a few. These days, even though CBD alone is becoming more and more popular, people have discovered that the combination of THC and CBD together gives them the best results from each compound.

There are different types

This may sound a bit bizarre but within the world of CBD, there are various different types of CBD. These different types will determine the strength of the CBD and also what product the CBD will be used for.

One thing that is important to look out for is that if you are not buying for a registered dispensary you may end up purchasing a product containing a trace amount of unwanted CBD which can cause unwanted side effects of could end up getting you in trouble if CBD is legal where you are but not the use of marijuana or THC products.

Different ways to consume it

Just like when it comes to consuming marijuana, consuming CBD can come in a multitude of ways. There are 4 main ways to consume marijuana as of right now but there will no doubt be more ways in the future. The first and most common way is through inhalation via products such as vape and vape pens. The next way to consume CBD is in the form of edibles. The most popular form of CBD edible are small gummies that are measured out to be the correct dosage to take per day, but other ways, including through various other candies, other kinds of foods, and now even CBD infused drinks.

The benefits it provides

Many people know of the most common benefits it provides such as pain relief and reduced inflammation, but a lot of people don’t know much more than that when it comes to the benefits that CBD can provide. Many people use CBD for medicinal purposes to treat or just relieve the symptoms of various different diseases and disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, and even cancer. It’s important to note that CBD is not a miracle cure and won’t be able to get rid of these, but it will help the suffering.

CBD is also great for those suffering from depression, anxiety, and PTSD, as well as insomnia as it calms you down when you are feeling worked up and can bring you to a peaceful state of mind. CBD is also said to increase serotonin, which is also known as the happy hormone.