CBD oil for pets: What you need to know

Did you know that you can give CBD oil to your pets? Like us, our pets suffer from chronic pain and arthritis as they get older as well as anxiety and depression, and skin irritations. Your pets can benefit from CBD just like we can and find relief. Since it was legalized in the United States in 2018, you can buy CBD oil at local dispensaries, niche shops and online.

Before you start giving your pet CBD, please talk with your veterinarian about it. CBD comes in more forms than just an oral oil tincture for your furry friend, including pet treats and topical salves. Here are some things to consider before giving your pet CBD.

Look For A CBD Oil That Is Full Spectrum

Before giving your cat or dog CBD oil, please read the label to see what it is in it. For the best results, you want a product that is full-spectrum CBD. There are other types, but they do not contain the multiple cannabinoids that help promote healing. Broad-spectrum and CBD isolates have some of the cannabinoids, like THC, removed. If you are concerned about giving your pet something with THC, understand that there is less than 0.3% in the product. That is the legal limit that can be found in CBD oil, and there is not enough in there to get your pet “high.”

Make Sure Your Products Are Made In The USA

While you can buy CBD oil from a variety of manufacturers, it’s a good idea to use products made in the USA. The USA has very stringent regulations about the growing and extracting of CBD from the hemp plant. Make sure the plant is also organic and grown in the USA. You should look for reputable pet companies who educate their buyers about the product and are concerned about the well-being of your furry friend.

Buy Products That Use CO2 Extraction

CBD that has been extracted from the plant using CO2 offers you cannabinoids in their purest form. The CBD oil is extracted from the plant using a cold compress without any harmful ingredients. Avoid any CBD product for you and your pets that use solvents such as alcohol or butane to extract the oil.

The CBD Should Be Extracted From The Flower Of The Plant For The Best Results

While CBD occurs in all parts of the hemp plant, from the stalk to the seeds, the most potent part of the plant when it comes to cannabinoids are the flowers. Don’t be afraid to ask if the product you are interested in giving your pet has been sourced from the flowers. Make sure it is also free of herbicides and pesticides and come with a USDA approval rating. Also, educate yourself on the other ingredients that are in the product. You don’t want anything full of additives.

Verify How Many Milligrams Of CBD Is Included In Each Serving Of The Product

Most companies will print on their label the active ingredients and in what quantity. Just because the CBD oil is for your pet doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check this number. Look for the amount of active, full-spectrum CBD on the label. If you can’t find it, move on to another product.

Don’t be afraid to spend a little money on a good product. If the price seems to be too good to be true, then the product is probably not a quality one.

