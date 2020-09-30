CBD for stress in cats

CBD has definitely been gaining a lot of attention lately, especially for its medicinal properties that include helping those suffering from ailments that range from insomnia, depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder.

Another popular use for CBD, specifically in oil form, is using it as a type of anti-anxiety and stress preventative.

However, this is definitely the case for humans. But, what about our pets?

Specifically, what about our cats? Can you use CBD for stress in cats?

Perfectly Safe

First off, you are probably wondering if CBD is even safe for your cats and the answer is yes.

Unlike THC, which has psychoactive properties, CBD lacks this which means it won’t affect your cat the same way THC would. CBD is also natural, which means it’s not filled with questionable and man-made chemicals from a lab. Another win for you and your pet’s health.

Your Cat Can Take it Along With Other Medications

Since CBD is all natural, you can even give to your cat alongside any medication they may be on.

If your cat isn’t on medication, you can also mix in with their food or put some in their favorite treat.

How It Keeps Your Cat Calm

Now that you know that CBD can be safely given to your cat, what exactly is it about CBD that makes it good for cats to take for stress?

CBD is thought to interact with the nervous system, which is why it is known to have a calming effect.

Specifically, CBD works with serotonin level receptors in the same way that a prescription such as Prozac or Celexa would.

CBD binds with these receptors to increase the availability of the serotonin that the body naturally produces. This in turn reduces stress and improves overall mood. Even though this effect is on humans, since cats also have serotonin level receptors, it has the exact same effect.

Reasons You Made Need CBD for Your Cat

If you are not sure whether or not your cat is experiencing stress, it may be a good idea to take them to their veterinarian to get checked out.

The following are also tell-tale signs that your cat may be stressed out:

The escape artist – cats who are always trying to escape from inside the home could be experiencing a lot of stress and anxiety.

Lesions and sores from too much grooming – when cats are stressed out, they will overdo things that bring them comfort such as grooming or licking.

Aggressive or destructive behavior – if you’ve noticed a change or increase in your cat’s behavior such as them scratching, hissing, or biting, that can also be a sign of stress.

Less sociable – cats that are usually personable who suddenly start to withdrawal are likely experiencing the effects of stress.

Although you should always consult your veterinarian if your cat is showing these symptoms, it is good to keep in mind that it may be stressed related so you can better target the issues your cat is experiencing and be able to help them

Try CBD Oil for Your Cat

If you are concerned about your cat’s health, specifically their stress levels, you should seriously consider treating them with CBD oil.

CBD is not only good for stress, but it can also be used for any of the following issues as well:

Increase their appetite

Prevent them from eating things that can harm them

Improve skin and coat

Preventative for seizures and cancer

Inflammation

So, in addition to treating your cat’s stress with CBD, you can also improve your cat’s overall health too.

Our pets are like our family and we should therefore always be giving them the best care possible.

With CBD, you’ll definitely be doing your furry pal some real good.

