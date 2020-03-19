CBD creams: Everything you need to know

CBD creams are topical lotions that you can apply to feel pain relief and other benefits. You can find them in a range of flavors and enticing aromas. They have been developed especially to help users moisturize and nourish their skin. CBD creams come in a number of different formulas, with many favoring natural ingredients that are good for your skin.

Don’t be fooled – CBD is derived from cannabis, but it is completely safe to use CBD topical cream. CBD comes from the hemp plant which contains very little THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. So, don’t worry about getting high from using a CBD cream! CBD is actually great for your skin and has plenty of other benefits to offer – read on to find out more.

What is CBD cream?

CBD cream is a topical lotion that has CBD infused into it. It often has CBD mixed with an oil, such as olive or coconut oil. The purpose of the oil is to release the active compound of CBD. They will often also contain essential oils or herbs to get a lovely aroma and extra benefits for your skin. Unlike other forms of CBD, it is not consumed orally. Instead, you apply a CBD lotion topically onto your skin. When you apply it in this way, it does not get absorbed into the bloodstream. Instead, it should be applied to areas that need extra moisture and nourishment.

It functions as a great pain reliever while at the same time nourishing your body. Many people like this method of using CBD as it can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Other CBD products can be messy or require extra tools to use. If you usually use a body moisturizer, this can be switched with a CBD cream. You retain all the benefits of moisturizing as well as getting all the benefits of CBD.

CBD cream, salves and lotions: what’s the difference among CBD topicals?

Just like all the skincare products we see without CBD, the difference in CBD topical balms is in the texture. The consistency of creams, salves, and lotions are all completely different. This is true whether they contain CBD or not. CBD creams are the thickest option of the three. Choose this one if you need some extra moisturizing action on your skin. CBD salves fall in the middle, while CBD lotions are the thinnest and lightest topical of the three. You can choose whichever one works best for you according to your preferences.

How do CBD creams work?

CBD creams are applied topically onto your skin. They work by penetrating through the dermal and subdermal layers of your skin. You apply them on key areas of either swelling, pain or inflammation to help your skin heal and feel less pain.

In the body, we have something called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The function of this system is to regulate mood, hunger, and feelings of pain. CBD works with the ECS to help with pain management. Essentially, it kicks your ECS into gear in a similar way to the CB2 receptors found naturally in your immune system.

As it mimics the natural properties of the human body, it can be a powerful natural healing tool.

The benefits of CBD cream

Many people who suffer from arthritis find that CBD cream works wonders for them. CBD has anti-inflammatory properties. So, it can help with pain relief for those who find that their joints flare up.

Using CBD cream for pain is very effective. Many people who enjoy doing tough workouts find that the next day or two, they will have very sore muscles. In this case, it can be applied topically to soothe your aching muscles.

One study suggests that applying CBD salve can help with skin afflictions such as psoriasis or dermatitis. If you suffer from sensitive and itchy skin, CBD cream can be very soothing and hydrating.

Many CBD salves and other topicals contain essential oils. Essential oils such as lavender are known to reduce stress and tension in the body. Consider looking for a CBD cream that contains other natural oils that may help your body in different ways. If you’re going to use a cream, then why not select one that comes with added benefits?

How do you apply CBD cream?

Applying CBD lotion is very easy – just take a smear and rub it into your skin. You should rub into the affected area – whether it’s dry skin or a painful joint. You may be sore after working out and want to rub into your sore muscles. You simply get some of the CBD cream and rub it into your skin in a circular motion.

Is it safe to try out CBD creams?

The great thing about CBD cream is that they are not consumed orally and therefore do not enter your bloodstream. CBD creams don’t have many known adverse side effects. They are completely safe to use when applied topically to your skin.

How much CBD cream do you need to use?

It’s important to pay attention to how much CBD is in the CBD cream you purchase. This is one of the important criteria to consider when you’re deciding which one to purchase. Ones with lower concentrations can be applied more liberally but may be less effective.

Regardless of how much CBD is in your cream, it’s best to start out with only a small amount to see how it affects you. If there is not much of an effect, you can slowly build up how much you use until you’re feeling the benefits.

Where to buy CBD cream

The easiest way to access it is to buy CBD products online. You can find CBD cream for sale in many places online, but we recommend always searching on the parent company website for the product of your choice. This cuts out the middleman of the third-party sites and will give you a better price for this reason. Buying online gives you plenty of options and you can take your time comparing different products and brands to find the best quality one. Then, you can simply get the product delivered to your door.

Conclusion

CBD cream is a very effective way of relieving pain and reducing swelling and inflammation. It can also help with a range of skin conditions. It is non-toxic and very safe to use topically on affected areas of your body.

It’s easy to use and purchase. You can buy CBD products online quickly and easily. Shop around for those with the highest quality ingredients and the potency you’re looking for. Having nice essential oils in it is a nice added bonus too. Happy shopping.

