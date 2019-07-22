Caution: Biting into a just-picked Virginia peach can be addictive

Virginia peach season began officially on July 1 and the next several weeks will offer prime picking.

Consumers will find these poster children of the summer fruit world at the peak of freshness right now on Virginia farms, at roadside stands, in farmers’ markets and in grocery stores. The state’s peaches also go to market in West Virginia, North Carolina and other southern states.

Ricky Berrier of Berrier Farms in Cana, Virginia, says, “We have an excellent peach crop this year with outstanding flavor. It is hot and dry as the harvest begins, and that brings out the flavor in peaches. It was perfect timing this season.”

Consumers can go to VirginiaGrown.com, the searchable website of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), to find sources for fresh peaches. Entering “peaches” in the product box will yield multiple pages of listings statewide, or searches may be limited to a county or zip code.

VDACS suggests that people call ahead before heading out to a farm to confirm hours, special events, policies on leashed dogs and other details. Virginia Grown peaches are also available at many Virginia grocery and retail food stores.

