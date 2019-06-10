CatVideoFest comes to Court Square Theater June 18

Court Square Theater announces an evening full of fabulous felines, when ​Cat Video Fest lights up the silver screen Tuesday, June 18 at 7 pm.

Cat Video Fest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos pulled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses.

Only available in theaters, this joyous communal experience also raises money for cats in need. A portion of sales to Court Square Theater’s ​ Cat Video Fest

​ will benefit Harrisonburg’s​ Cat’s Cradle​.

Court Square Theater hosts ​Cat Video Fest Thursday, June 18 at 7 pm.

Adult ticket, $9:50; senior/student, $8.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

