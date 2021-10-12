Cats in need: $25 adoption fees at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has seen an alarming amount of feline strays and surrenders in 2021. Although adoption numbers have been successful (1,133 so far), the shelter is still taking in more felines than they can find homes for.

“Just last week, we took in fourteen cats in a single day. By extending the Bissell adoption special, we hope to adopt out many more deserving cats to make room for the dozens waiting for an open kennel. We’re also offering extended hours this week to encourage more people to come out and adopt,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the RHSPCA.

With the continued Empty the Shelters promotion, the SPCA will extend the offer of $25 cat and kitten adoption fees through the week of Oct. 11-16.

The RHSPCA is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. And, to help increase the number of adoption this week, the shelter has added additional evening hours on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5-7pm.

Potential adopters may make an appointment to visit the animals online at RHSPCA.org. The shelter encourages the public to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process. Adoption fees include any needed medical care, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.