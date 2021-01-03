Cat’s Cradle receives $15K grant from PetSmart Charities to find homes for homeless pets

Cat’s Cradle has received a $30,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Page, Augusta and Rockingham counties for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes.

In an effort to help area shelters continue to reduce euthanasia rates, Cat’s Cradle will use the grant to pay veterinary fees for spay/neuter and rabies vaccines for its foster cats and kittens, thus enabling Cat’s Cradle to rescue more animals and prepare them for adoption.

“We are so grateful to PetSmart Charities for its support of our lifesaving foster and adoption program for many years now,” Board President Jennifer Kirkland said. “This grant will be used directly to pay veterinary expenses for rescued cats and kittens, which allows us to expand direct intake from our shelter partners in their efforts to promote transfers and adoptions.

“With that kind of partnership, along with our intensive spay/neuter program and pet retention programming, we have made real progress toward no-kill goals in the communities we serve. That progress is due, in no small part, to the financial support of PetSmart Charities,” Kirkland said.

“For over 20 years, Cat’s Cradle has proven to be a vital part of the local pet community, providing critical care to homeless cats and kittens,” said Johnny Jenkins, associate relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “We are proud to support its commitment to the pet community that reduces the homeless pet population while also giving these cats the best chance at finding loving homes.”

Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9.4 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores.

The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated nearly $430 million to positively impact communities, to help preserve families, to improve access to veterinary care and to connect people and pets through initiatives like this with Cat’s Cradle.

