Cat’s Cradle launches Summertime Challenge to help with rising costs

Crystal Graham
Cat’s CradleCat’s Cradle is launching a Summertime Challenge to guarantee $50,000 in matching funds. With a rise in the cost of food, supplies, gas and spay/neuter surgeries, it is a crucial time for the organization to shore up funding through the fall.

If you donate between July 15 and August 15, your gift will be matched.

Last year, the organization received $50,810.77 in donations during the Summertime Challenge.

The Great A-Meow-Ican Songbook includes:

  • $1,000+/Naps Are a Many-Splendored Thing: Acknowledged on social media, thanked by name on website, shout out in radio/tv appearances, and named as a sponsor for an entire colony of cats spayed/neutered by Cat’s Cradle
  • $500-$999/I Won’t Move My Feet: Acknowledged on social media, thanked by name on website, named as sponsor for three adoptable cats/kittens
  • $250-$499/When You Wish Upon A Tuna Acknowledged on social media as part of this giving level, named as a sponsor for a family of cats spayed/neutered by Cat’s Cradle or one special needs adoptable cat/kitten
  • $150-$249/The Tabbies Who Lunch: Named as a sponsor for one medical assistance client cat/kitten

For more information on Cat’s Cradle, visit catscradleva.org

Click here to donate online.


Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.