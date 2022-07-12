Cat’s Cradle launches Summertime Challenge to help with rising costs
Cat’s Cradle is launching a Summertime Challenge to guarantee $50,000 in matching funds. With a rise in the cost of food, supplies, gas and spay/neuter surgeries, it is a crucial time for the organization to shore up funding through the fall.
If you donate between July 15 and August 15, your gift will be matched.
Last year, the organization received $50,810.77 in donations during the Summertime Challenge.
The Great A-Meow-Ican Songbook includes:
- $1,000+/Naps Are a Many-Splendored Thing: Acknowledged on social media, thanked by name on website, shout out in radio/tv appearances, and named as a sponsor for an entire colony of cats spayed/neutered by Cat’s Cradle
- $500-$999/I Won’t Move My Feet: Acknowledged on social media, thanked by name on website, named as sponsor for three adoptable cats/kittens
- $250-$499/When You Wish Upon A Tuna Acknowledged on social media as part of this giving level, named as a sponsor for a family of cats spayed/neutered by Cat’s Cradle or one special needs adoptable cat/kitten
- $150-$249/The Tabbies Who Lunch: Named as a sponsor for one medical assistance client cat/kitten
For more information on Cat’s Cradle, visit catscradleva.org