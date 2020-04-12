CAT modifies schedule to reduced Lifeline service

CAT is reducing its service schedule to ensure the safety of their employees and passengers, while continuing to provide the community with essential trips.

Beginning Saturday, April 11, CAT is implementing its Lifeline reduced service schedule.

The new Lifeline schedule will provide service once every 60 minutes on the majority of CAT routes. The new schedule will ensure that passengers who rely on CAT for their essential travels will not be disconnected.

Route 4 during AM peak, and routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley will continue to have better than 60-minute service, connecting essential workers to medical facilities and hospitals.

The new schedules can be found on the CAT homepage.

Additionally, to prevent large groups from gathering and maintain safe social distancing, CAT will modify the Downtown Transit Station hours. Beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, the Downtown Transit Station will open from 9AM to 3PM, Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

Help the region prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay-at-home and only use CAT for essential travel.

Additional service adjustments may occur as COVID-19 conditions change.

For more updates, visit www.catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

If you have any questions, please email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.

