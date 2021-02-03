Cat household hazards: 6 practices that may endanger your furry friends

Published Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, 11:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Would you believe me if I told you peanuts are dangerous to your cat’s health?

What about onions and garlic, raw eggs, raw meat & bones, chocolates, raw dough, milk, and dairy products, etc.?

Well, according to various medical researches – WebMD included – all of them are dangerous to cats.

So, the next time someone asks you: can cats eat peanuts, drink milk, or eat bones? I guess you know what to tell them.

That said, household foods are not the only household hazards that cats face. There are several others. Little things we leave on the floor, machines we forget to shut off, and several other hazardous practices.

This article will show you what the common household hazards for cats are so that you can double down on your efforts to protect your furry friends.

Common household hazards for cats

1. Forgetting to lock washers and dryers

Strange as it may sound, leaving your dryers and washers unlocked may be hazardous to your favorite pets.

You wonder how.

Some cats have a terribly strange habit of hanging out in these sorts of machines. When you forget to lock them, they just stroll and stay in for hours.

Without the knowledge of their presence in the machine, you or someone in the house might power the machine with the cat still inside, killing the pet in the process.

In 2013, this exact thing happened with a cat known as Natasha. She strolled into a washer and was locked in for a 35-minute wash cycle. Luckily for her, she came out alive.

Your cat may not be so lucky. So, always ensure your dryers and washers are checked and locked at all times.

2. Leaving medications carelessly on the ground

Leaving your medications carelessly on the table, on the floor, or just lying somewhere around in the house may be hazardous to your cats.

Different people have different sicknesses they nurture, which means at various points in time, it’s possible to bring medications into the house. If you have cats living with you, you should do well to keep your medications out of sight because some of them are pretty harmful to cats if ingested.

3. Wrong use of insecticides

Having insecticides – especially one that’s harmful to cats – around can be considered a hazard.

No one is going to tell you to keep living with bugs, ticks, fleas, cockroaches, rodents, and the likes in your house. But if you’ve got a furry friend like a cat living with you, you first want to talk to your pet’s veterinarian before deciding on the insecticide to buy.

This is important because pets may touch items or places that have come in contact with insecticides. If the insecticide is one that’s dangerous to their kind, this sort of interaction can result in their death.

4. Not keeping string and rubber bands out of sight

In a house without cats, it may be cool to leave items like rubber bands, strings, thread, ribbon yarn, and the likes just lying around. However, if you have a furry living with you, you can’t do this.

If ingested, these sorts of materials can cause serious life-threatening issues for the cat.

5. Giving milk and other dairies

One of the biggest dietary differences between two of man’s favorite pets – dogs and cats – is their tolerance for milk and other dairies.

While dogs, especially puppies, are known to love milk more than anything else, cats are profoundly intolerant to lactose. Meaning they can’t take it.

So, as much as your kitty may be staring at you while opening a jar of milk, you don’t want to pour little in their can or spill some on the floor.

6. Not screening your screens

No one bothers to check the outside of their windows before shutting them. But you might want to make that a thing when you have a cat for a pet.

If not for anything, at least to make sure your cat isn’t on the other end of the window when you’re closing it.

Cats love to hang out around window sides, especially tall heights. Unfortunately, many a time when they do, they tend to fall off, which often leads to injuries or deaths.

This happens so often that the scientists have a name for it. They call it the “Feline High-rise syndrome.”

To ensure your kitty doesn’t fall victim to this, always check your windows before closing them.

Story by Uday Tank

Related

Comments