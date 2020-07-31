Cat attacking Staunton resident confirmed to have had rabies

Published Friday, Jul. 31, 2020, 12:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Staunton-Augusta Health Department has confirmed that a cat that attacked a Staunton resident on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies.

The attack in the area of Moore Street was reported to the Staunton Police Department.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include extreme agitation and aggression, muscle spasms, excessive salivation, and ultimately death. If you have had any exposure to an animal displaying symptoms similar to these, contact Animal Control at the Staunton Police Department immediately at 540.332.3842 and seek prompt medical attention.

Rabies is transferred by saliva and is fatal if not treated immediately.

Wildlife can transmit rabies to unvaccinated animals and persons.

The Staunton Police Department is asking that every citizen ensure their pets are current on their rabies vaccinations. Both state law and city code require that domestic animals are vaccinated for rabies.

If you have further questions about rabies prevention or treatment, contact the Health Department at 540.332.3870.

If you have questions about state or city code pertaining to wildlife and domesticated animals please contact Staunton Animal Control at 540.332.3842.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments