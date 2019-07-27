Castellanos walks Salem off to 6-5 win over Myrtle Beach
Pedro Castellanos delivered the Salem Red Sox to a 6-5 walk-off win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Haley Toyota Field.
The Pelicans had a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth when Keith Curcio led off with a triple and scored on a single from Edgar Corcino to cut the lead. Jagger Rusconi reached on a force out, Charlie Madden singled, and Nick Sciortino walked to load the bases. A balk brought home Rusconi and evened the tilt 5-5.
Dominic LoBrutto locked down Myrtle Beach with a clean top of the ninth to keep it even.
Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk to start the bottom of the ninth. Castellanos initially flied out to centerfield before the play was called back on a balk. With Fitzgerald now at second base, Castellanos delivered a single up the gap to walk Salem off 6-5.
What’s Next
Salem Red Sox vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans Saturday, July 27, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM EST.
LHP Jhonathan Diaz vs. RHP Paul Richan
Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
Watch: MiLB.TV
