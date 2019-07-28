Castellanos goes deep twice in 7-5 Salem win
Pedro Castellanos blasted two homers to push the Salem Red Sox over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-5 Saturday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Castellanos hit a two-run homer in the first, and added a three-run shot in the fourth that put the Sox up 7-4 at the time.
The Salem bullpen took over from there. Andrew Schwaab picked up his ninth save, striking out the side in the ninth.
Castellano’s two-homer performance makes him the fourth Sox player this season with a multi-homer game. He joins Dylan Hardy, Marcus Wilson and Edgar Corcino in the feat.
What’s Next
Salem Red Sox vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans Sunday, July 28.
First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM EST.
RHP Dylan Thompson vs. RHP Erich Uelman
Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
Watch: MiLB.TV
