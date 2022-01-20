Cash 5 with EZ Match game reaches record-setting jackpot

The jackpot has been building for more than a month in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game. Now the jackpot stands at an estimated $1 million for tonight’s drawing at 11 p.m.

Along with the record-setting jackpot, excitement has also been building for the Virginia-only jackpot game. This is the first time the jackpot has grown to the million-dollar mark since the game launched on Oct. 26.

The last time the jackpot in this game was hit was on Dec. 12, when a ticket bought at Lakeside Corner Mart in Richmond won $279,963. The jackpot then reset to the $100,000 starting point and has been growing ever since. In that time, sales of Cash 5 with EZ Match tickets have generated an estimated $1.6 million in profits for K-12 education in Virginia.

The previous highest jackpot in this game was $894,591, which was won by a couple who bought their ticket at the Wal Mart in Waynesboro.

Cash 5 with EZ Match is a Virginia-only drawing game, featuring a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. Each play costs $1. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. The jackpot prize is pari-mutuel, meaning if multiple tickets match all five numbers in the same drawing, the jackpot is split equally among them.

In addition, a player who spends an extra dollar for EZ Match receives five randomly generated numbers with a prize of up to $500 associated with each number. If those numbers match any of the numbers on the ticket for the drawing, the player wins that prize – even before the drawing is held.

For more information on how to play Cash 5 with EZ Match, visit valottery.com/Cash5.