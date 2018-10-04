CASA in Action endorses Tim Kaine for Senate

CASA in Action, the largest electoral organization fighting for immigrant rights in the Mid-Atlantic region, announces the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine for re-election.

“What we saw in the results of the 2017 gubernatorial elections was an outright rejection of the Trump/Gillespie playbook of xenophobic and racist campaign tactics. Unfortunately, this type of race-baiting and fear mongering is also used by Republican Corey Stewart. Our members are canvassing every week until November 6 to ensure hate and divisiveness won’t succeed this November,” stated Gustavo Torres, president of CASA in Action.

“CASA in Action’s endorsement of Senator Tim Kaine for re-election reflects our commitment to continue working with elected officials that support working families and acknowledge the numerous contributions immigrants make every day to the Commonwealth. We know Tim Kaine embraces the rich diversity of our community and we are proud to endorse him for re-election,” concluded Torres.

Voters of color are critical to this year’s outcome in Virginia and unfortunately, historically disenfranchised communities rarely get the focus they need from candidate campaigns. CASA in Action is building on the progressive infrastructure from 2017 to defend Senator Kaine, and replace Republican Representatives Barbara Comstock in District 10 and Dave Brat in District 7.

“CASA in Action is a fierce advocate and a valued partner in reforming our badly broken immigration system. While there is still much work to do in reorienting our immigration policies to better reflect our values, I will not give up on finding a solution that protects Dreamers, safeguards TPS recipients, and treats immigrants with dignity. Juntos lucharemos – together the fight continues,” said Senator Tim Kaine.

With nearly 100,000+ lifetime members, CASA in Action is the largest electoral organization fighting for immigrant rights in the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, please visit CASAinAction.org. Follow us @CASAinAction

