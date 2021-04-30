CASA in Action endorses Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

CASA in Action is endorsing Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

CASA in Action has more than 100,000 lifetime members, making it the largest electoral organization fighting for immigrant rights in the mid-Atlantic region.

“We are excited to champion Sam Rasoul, who with his unconditional support of immigrants and civil rights will make sure our families are protected,” said Alonzo Washington, CASA in Action executive director. “Moreover, his 100 percent support of the Green New Deal means we can tackle the multiple crises we face – economic inequality, racism, and climate change. We are a grassroots powerhouse and are ready to fight for him.”

CASA in Action mobilized 1.2 million low-propensity voters in Virginia and Pennsylvania for the 2020 elections, which helped elect the Biden-Harris ticket. In addition, CASA in Action closed a powerful field game for the two open Senate seats in Georgia which gave Democrats a majority in that governing body.

“As a child of immigrants, this is a special endorsement for me,” Rasoul said. “CASA in Action is leading a movement to ensure everyone feels at home in Virginia, no matter where they were born. I look forward to working alongside them as Lieutenant Governor to usher in progressive change and make Virginia #1 in welcoming immigrant communities.”

