Cartograf to invest $65.3 million, create 63 jobs in Chesterfield County

Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 4:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Cartograf, a leading provider of packaging solutions across a wide range of industrial sectors, will invest $65.3 million to establish its first folding and micro-corrugated package printing facility in the United States.

The 100-acre site will be located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Georgia for the project, which will create 63 new jobs.

“Securing Cartograf’s first operation in the United States is a significant win for Virginia and is a strong testament to the outstanding global connectivity that we offer manufacturers of all sizes,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “By locating in the greater Richmond region, Cartograf will have access to major markets and the Port of Virginia, which will support the company’s continued growth for years to come. We thank the company for choosing to locate in Chesterfield County, and we are honored to welcome Cartograf to our Commonwealth.”

Based in Mexico City, Cartograf provides packaging solutions to customers in over 40 industrial sectors worldwide, including food and beverage, personal hygiene, confectionary, and home products. Since its founding in 1986, the company has worked to remain number one in folding and micro-corrugated printed packaging through the use of top-tier applied technology and modern facilities with high production capacity. Cartograf will establish its first folding and package printing facility in the United States to meet growing demand for its products in the northeast and Canadian markets.

“Cartograf is a welcome addition to our advanced manufacturing sector, which continues to invite companies from around the world to Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Attracting and retaining 21st-century manufacturers is a key component of our efforts to promote economic growth in all regions of the Commonwealth, and we thank the company for creating 63 high-quality jobs in Chesterfield County.”

“For the past 30 years, Cartograf has partnered with worldwide brands across a diverse group of industries and our products are part of people’s everyday lives through a large array of packaging solutions,” said President of Cartograf Juan Jose Páramo Riestra. “Cartograf’s main facilities are located in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and as a result of constant organic growth and a substantial market share increase, the company is proud to announce its first overseas expansion, consisting of a new manufacturing facility located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield, Virginia. This would not have been possible without the cooperation and support from Chesterfield County, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and The Keith Corporation. Cartograf looks forward to this new venture and contributing to the growth of the surrounding community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County, the Port of Virginia, and Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $750,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project. Cartograf is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We’re so proud to welcome Cartograf to our premier Technology Park in Meadowville,” said Chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Leslie Haley. “As the home of Cartograf’s first U.S. investment, we look forward to building on the success of our existing packaging and advanced manufacturing industry clusters as a long-term partner.”

“Cartograf needs an expanding, efficient gateway to its international markets, and The Port of Virginia is ready and capable to fulfill that need,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We’re happy to welcome this newest member of Virginia’s business community and look forward to a long and collaborative relationship with Cartograf.”

“Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County is a wonderful place for Cartograf’s new manufacturing plant,” said State Sen. Amanda Chase. “The Park’s location next to major interstate highways, the James River, and the Richmond airport, along with the highly-skilled and diverse workforce of this area, make this one of the best places in the Commonwealth for businesses to grow to their full potential.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Cartograf to Chesterfield County,” said Del. Riley Ingram. “This proves to the people of Virginia that we are open for business. When the Governor’s Office and the members of the General Assembly work together for the betterment of Virginia, it brings positive results for all. We wish Cartograf much success here in Virginia.”

Comments