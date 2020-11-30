Carter Myers Automotive leading local kids bike donation drive

Published Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, 4:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Carter Myers Automotive is partnering with The Salvation Army to give local children one of the things they want most: a bike!

To a kid, a bike means freedom, exercise, and a healthy way to get outdoors.

Carter Myers Automotive specializes in transportation, and every year the dealership collects and donates hundreds of bikes for local children.

You can help make a kid’s season bright by donating bikes, bike helmets and cash donations. The deadline for CMA’s Annual Bike Drive is this Saturday, Dec. 5.

Related

Comments