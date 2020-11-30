 

Carter Myers Automotive leading local kids bike donation drive

Carter Myers AutomotiveCarter Myers Automotive is partnering with The Salvation Army to give local children one of the things they want most: a bike!

To a kid, a bike means freedom, exercise, and a healthy way to get outdoors.

Carter Myers Automotive specializes in transportation, and every year the dealership collects and donates hundreds of bikes for local children.

You can help make a kid’s season bright by donating bikes, bike helmets and cash donations. The deadline for CMA’s Annual Bike Drive is this Saturday, Dec. 5.


