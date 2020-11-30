Carter Myers Automotive leading local kids bike donation drive
Carter Myers Automotive is partnering with The Salvation Army to give local children one of the things they want most: a bike!
To a kid, a bike means freedom, exercise, and a healthy way to get outdoors.
Carter Myers Automotive specializes in transportation, and every year the dealership collects and donates hundreds of bikes for local children.
You can help make a kid’s season bright by donating bikes, bike helmets and cash donations. The deadline for CMA’s Annual Bike Drive is this Saturday, Dec. 5.