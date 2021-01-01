Carter, Goldman push delay in Democratic primary petition circulation

Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, 9:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Del. Lee Carter and Paul Goldman have issued a public call to fellow Democratic Party primary candidates to hold off on in-person petition circulation.

Carter, who is considering a run for the party’s nomination for governor, and Goldman, who is in the race for the lieutenant governor nomination, filed suit in Richmond City Circuit Court on Dec. 22 to ask the court to reduce the number of signatures required to qualify for the June statewide Democratic primary from 10,000 to 2,000, to eliminate the requirement to collect at least 400 signatures in each congressional district, and to order the implementation of electronic petition signature collection.

Per state law, in-person petition circulation begins Saturday.

“As candidates for positions of leadership, we have to do everything we possibly can to preserve public health,” Carter said. “I wouldn’t be able to look at myself in the mirror if I sent my staff and volunteers out into a growing pandemic without doing absolutely everything possible to find another way.”

“Anyone who truly supports President-elect Biden’s efforts to combat COVID-19 cannot support jeopardizing the health and safety of the public for political self-interest when a fair and safe solution is available,” Goldman said. “We Democrats must fix this if we truly give a damn about public health.”

Related

Comments