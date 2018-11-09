Carry-On Trailer, Inc. to expand manufacturing operation in Westmoreland County

Carry-On Trailer, Inc., a leading manufacturer of steel and utility trailers, will invest $1.6 million to expand its facility in Westmoreland County. Virginia successfully competed against Georgia and Pennsylvania for this investment opportunity, which will create 42 new jobs and allow Carry-On Trailer to meet growing market demand for its products.

“Virginia’s manufacturing sector is an important engine for economic development in rural communities across our Commonwealth, and it is an honor to partner with companies like Carry-On Trailer that catalyze industry growth and job creation,” said Governor Northam. “We thank Carry-On Trailer for reinvesting in Westmoreland County and look forward to the addition of 42 new jobs in the Northern Neck with this expansion.”

Carry-On Trailer offers utility, cargo, horse, livestock, and specialty trailers along with a full replacement parts program. With corporate headquarters in Lavonia, Georgia and seven manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, the company boasts nationwide coverage and an award-winning customer service department. Carry-On Trailer employs 208 throughout Virginia, with 198 employees reporting to the Westmoreland County facility.

“Industry-leading manufacturers like Carry-On Trailer are drawn to the Northern Neck for its competitive operating costs and high quality of life, and we are thrilled that the company has experienced such incredible growth in Westmoreland County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Carry-On Trailer will continue to benefit from Virginia’s robust manufacturing workforce of 250,000, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

“Carry-On Trailer is grateful for the assistance of Westmoreland County, the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, and the Commonwealth of Virginia for helping us meet our current demand for utility trailers and expand into new markets,” said Carry-On Trailer President Dana Goff. “We are proud to have continued growth since Carry-On Trailer’s formation in 1996, and we look forward to the expansion at our Montross location.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Westmoreland County and the Northern Neck Planning District Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $125,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Westmoreland County with the project. Carry-On Trailer is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“I am pleased that Carry-On Trailer, Inc. has chosen to expand its trailer manufacturing facility in Montross,” said Chairman of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors Darryl Fisher. “Growth at Carry-On Trailer means nearby additional training opportunities and jobs for our citizens. Westmoreland County is grateful for the assistance of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in realizing this important business expansion in our county.”

“I am thrilled to see Carry-On Trailer, Inc. choose Westmoreland County, my home, as the site of its latest expansion,” said Congressman Rob Wittman. “This well-established company will bring 42 new jobs to the community, spurring further economic development. It is investments like this that allow smaller communities like ours to flourish. I wish Carry-On Trailer success as it expands its business in the First District.”

“By expanding its Westmoreland facility, Carry-On Trailer is doing its best to fulfill its ‘A Trailer in Every Driveway’ slogan,” remarked Senator Ryan T. McDougle. “Carry-On Trailer’s decision to expand is another indicator of the revitalization of America’s manufacturing economy. Their decision to expand in Westmoreland demonstrates that Virginia is leading the way in quality manufacturing and is a tribute to their workers here in Westmoreland. This is great news for the Northern Neck and for Virginia.”

“It is outstanding to see Carry-On Trailer, Inc. expanding in Westmoreland County,” said Senator Richard Stuart. “The employment opportunities created by Carry-On Trailer are driving more money into our local economy and providing jobs for our folks in the Northern Neck. I wish nothing but success for Carry-On Trailer, Inc. in their expansion efforts.”

“We are thankful for the job creation in our region and look forward to Carry-On Trailer expanding economic opportunities for the Northern Neck area,” said Delegate Margaret Ransone. “The company is indeed not just an asset to our region, but to the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole.”

