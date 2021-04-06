Carroll Foy raises $1.8Million in Q1, has $2.3M cash on hand

Published Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021, 12:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Jennifer Carroll Foy’s gubernatorial campaign announced Tuesday that it has raised more than $1.8 million during the first quarter of 2021, entering April with more than $2.3 million cash on hand.

Ninety-four percent of Carroll Foy’s historic haul came from donations less than $100.

The campaign reported today in a press release that it has already deployed significant resources, from investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in digital persuasion ads, to expanding its organizing infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

Carroll Foy’s grassroots team has also engaged hundreds of volunteers with thousands of volunteer shifts, including virtual house parties, organizing meetings, relational and texting trainings, text banks, and other events in every region of the Commonwealth.

“I’m immensely proud of the broad, diverse coalition united behind our shared vision to lift up all families in every corner of the Commonwealth. Virginians deserve a new leader with a clear vision who is ready to lead our Commonwealth forward, not back,” Carroll Foy said. “I’m deeply grateful to every single one of our supporters fueling the grassroots campaign. We’re building an unstoppable movement powered by the people, and together, we will deliver real results for working families in Virginia, breaking free from the status quo.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments