Carroll Foy announces first Charlottesville City Council endorsement in gubernatorial race

Charlottesville City Councilman Michael Payne is backing Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor, the first endorsement by a member of the Charlottesville City Council in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

“Del. Carroll Foy is committed to ensuring that everyone has a fair shot in Virginia,” Payne said. “Her fight for working people – from raising the minimum wage to $15 to advocating for affordable housing – is grounded in her own experiences of overcoming economic insecurity to become one of the first women to graduate from VMI, a public defender, and an effective legislator with a proven record of fighting for Virginians left behind. I am proud to endorse her campaign for governor.”

“COVID-19 has exposed what so many Virginians have already known: working people are struggling to get by with what little they’ve got. Growing up in Petersburg, I’ve seen what happens when towns get left behind and poverty creeps in,” Carroll Foy said. “I’m honored to earn the endorsement of Charlottesville City Councilman Michael Payne, a changemaker for his community, and look forward to fighting together for working families and solutions that go beyond putting bandaids on institutional challenges in our Commonwealth.”

