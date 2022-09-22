Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
caroline county stafford woman dead in collision with tractor trailer on i 95
Local

Caroline County: Stafford woman dead in collision with tractor-trailer on I-95

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
(© astrosystem – stock.adobe.com)

At 10:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash southbound I-95 at the 101.4-mile marker.

Due to a driver’s front flat tire, a disabled 2012 Cascadia Freightliner tractor-trailer was stationary on the left shoulder. A 2007 Jeep Liberty ran off the road to the left and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer, Juan L. Quintana, 65, of Miami, Fla., was uninjured.

The driver of the Jeep, Ilona A. Bailey, 23, of Stafford, was pronounced dead on the scene.  She was wearing her seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police-fire-ems

Caroline County: Two teens seriously injured in Thursday crash
Staff/Wire
hunger

Food bank requests protein-rich donations in recognition of Hunger Action Day
Rebecca Barnabi

Food costs are up 11.4 percent, the biggest annual increase since 1979, and more community members are turning to their local food banks.

tv video

‘The Daily Show’ needs to stop being so mean to the ‘good people’ among the Trumpers
Chris Graham

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper should go out of his way to find the smart Trumpers for his reports on Trump rallies.

arts incarnate harrisonburg

Project Locrea brings blast of fusion to Harrisonburg music scene
Crystal Graham
American Shakespeare Center

American Shakespeare Center announces upcoming season
Staff/Wire
national guard soldier military

Legislation to increase cost of living for veterans passes House
Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden

‘The pandemic is over’: Not everyone agrees with president’s assessment
Crystal Graham