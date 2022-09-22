Caroline County: Stafford woman dead in collision with tractor-trailer on I-95

At 10:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash southbound I-95 at the 101.4-mile marker.

Due to a driver’s front flat tire, a disabled 2012 Cascadia Freightliner tractor-trailer was stationary on the left shoulder. A 2007 Jeep Liberty ran off the road to the left and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer, Juan L. Quintana, 65, of Miami, Fla., was uninjured.

The driver of the Jeep, Ilona A. Bailey, 23, of Stafford, was pronounced dead on the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.