Sports

Carolina Panthers QB1 Baker Mayfield out a couple of weeks with high ankle sprain

Chris Graham
Last updated:
carolina panthers
(© Jeff Bukowski – Shutterstock)

Baker Mayfield, the lowest-rated starting QB in the NFL through five weeks, will miss at least a couple of weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The former #1 overall pick was injured late in the first half of Carolina’s 37-15 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, but he did play most of the second half in the defeat, which precipitated the firing the next day of fourth-year head coach Matt Rhule.

PJ Walker, who has gone 2-0 as a spot starter for the Panthers the past two seasons, will get the start this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Walker is the only healthy QB on the Panthers roster, with Mayfield and the 2021 starter, Sam Darnold, both out with injuries.

Darnold is on injured reserve as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason.

Mayfield is putting up career-low numbers across the board in his first year in Carolina, completing just 54.9 percent of his passes, posting a 71.9 NFL passer rating and a 16.5 QBR, as the Panthers have limped to a 1-4 start.

The 2018 top pick is two seasons removed from leading Cleveland to the playoffs after an 11-5 regular season in which he passed for 3,563 yards, 26 TDs, eight INTs, a 95.9 NFL passer rating and a 65.5 QBR.

His numbers diminished considerably in 2021 as he played most of that season with a torn left labrum, as he passed for 3,010 yards, 17 TDs, 13 INTs, an 83.1 NFL passer rating and a 35.1 QBR.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

