Carole King: The Soundtrack of a Generation at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro presents Carole King: The Soundtrack of a Generation, on Friday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for students.

Join us for an evening as many of the area’s top singers including Kathy Lafon take you through the songbook of one of the most celebrated and iconic songwriters of all time.

The show will be hosted by Tony Villa and include local favorites Ash White, Hank Fitzgerald, Blair Wingfield, Erin Crosby and more.

“Take a stroll down memory lane with us,” said Hank Fitzgerald, Director of Original Programming, “and enjoy some of the most beloved songs of all time.”

Songs included in the performance are “So Far Away,” “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural.”

For tickets or more information, call (540) 943-9999 or visit www.WayneTheatre.org.

