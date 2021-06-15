Carlos Santana bringing 2021 tour to Richmond on Sept. 14

Legendary performer Carlos Santana is coming to Richmond on his “Blessings and Miracles Tour.”

The music icon will be at Altria Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at www.AltriaTheater.com.

For more than four decades – from his earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco – Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

To date, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999’s “Supernatural” (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013).

